Xaya Trading 44% Higher This Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $8,196.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xaya has traded 44% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,670,704 coins and its circulating supply is 45,528,577 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

