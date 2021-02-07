xBTC Market Cap Hits $1.95 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One xBTC token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $34,486.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, xBTC has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00063938 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00076659 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00231830 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 4,708,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,770,428 tokens. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

