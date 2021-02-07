Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.94.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after buying an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

