XMax Market Capitalization Reaches $7.43 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. XMax has a total market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMax has traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About XMax

XMax is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,926,397,501 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

