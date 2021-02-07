xRhodium (XRC) Market Cap Tops $2.87 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, xRhodium has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $2.31 or 0.00005989 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $38,385.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003549 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001857 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00018839 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,322,155 coins and its circulating supply is 1,242,155 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

