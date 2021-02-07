Yap Stone (YAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,525.00

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Yap Stone has a market cap of $408,472.30 and $10,525.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yap Stone has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Yap Stone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yap Stone

Yap Stone (CRYPTO:YAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Yap Stone is medium.com/@yapstonecity . The official website for Yap Stone is www.yapstone.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Yap Stone Coin Trading

