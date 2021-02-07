yearn.finance II 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.90 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance II token can currently be purchased for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00177170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00233706 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073880 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.