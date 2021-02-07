yearn.finance Price Hits $30,796.65 on Major Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $339.09 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $30,796.65 or 0.80142158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00177784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00235609 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00072705 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance . yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn

