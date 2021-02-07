YIELD App (YLD) Market Cap Reaches $12.95 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One YIELD App token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 86.2% against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.01265307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.59 or 0.06816245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

Buying and Selling YIELD App

YIELD App can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.