YOU COIN (YOU) Achieves Market Cap of $3.57 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $781,350.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.44 or 0.01166973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.14 or 0.06354061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023016 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.