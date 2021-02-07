YOUengine (YOUC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.08 or 0.01175048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.19 or 0.06299064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUC is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

