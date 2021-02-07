Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 44.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.