Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report sales of $23.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.60 million and the lowest is $22.80 million. CEVA reported sales of $28.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $95.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $100.18 million, with estimates ranging from $96.53 million to $102.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CEVA by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6,078.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $73.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.