Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce $59.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $249.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

DCT opened at $54.35 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.09.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

