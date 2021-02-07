Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Global.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Heritage Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGBL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 233,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,009. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

