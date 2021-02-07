Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 2,507,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,897. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.