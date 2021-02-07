Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce $529.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.78 million to $570.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $511.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

REGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

