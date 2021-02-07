Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 32,588.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,406 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,376 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sirius XM by 23.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,807 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $12,229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sirius XM by 69.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

