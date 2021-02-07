Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

NYSE:SITE traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $167.41. The stock had a trading volume of 230,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $179.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.59.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

