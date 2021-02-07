Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 86,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

