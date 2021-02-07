Zacks: Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

GLW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,806. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 187.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

