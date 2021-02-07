Zacks: Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

KMT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 885,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,090. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,050,000 after purchasing an additional 199,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $5,543,000.

Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

