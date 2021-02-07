Zacks: Analysts Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Navistar International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $391,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Navistar International by 282.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navistar International stock remained flat at $$44.11 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 277,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,568. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

