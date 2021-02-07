Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.90. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.
Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.
In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 724,005 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,736 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 383,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,137 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.15. 761,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $63.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.
About Phillips 66 Partners
Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.