Zacks: Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,038 shares of company stock worth $30,844,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional increased its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.06. 1,866,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,213. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of -177.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

