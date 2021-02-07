Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,739,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,361,607. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

