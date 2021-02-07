Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.91. BRP posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

DOOO stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 119,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,291. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $73.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 3.04.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

