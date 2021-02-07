Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to report $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $13.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $15.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

