Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post $93.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.95 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $99.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $358.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $358.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $369.75 million, with estimates ranging from $368.99 million to $370.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $101.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Owen J. Sullivan acquired 7,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,727.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,380 shares in the company, valued at $800,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,517 shares of company stock valued at $193,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.