Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce sales of $166.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.20 million and the highest is $171.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem also reported sales of $166.80 million during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $623.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $637.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $621.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.10 million to $635.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $2,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,351 shares of company stock worth $18,621,114 in the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

