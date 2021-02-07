Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 386,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after buying an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. 701,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

