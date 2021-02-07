Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce sales of $313.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.48 million and the highest is $314.90 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $320.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,997,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FELE opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

