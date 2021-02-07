Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Announce $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.09. Generac reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Generac.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Generac by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.58. 396,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $287.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

