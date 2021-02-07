Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post $17.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.60 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.14 billion to $80.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.84 billion to $81.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intel by 1,537.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

