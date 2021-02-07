Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.76). Intellia Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Summer Street began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.21. 814,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,727. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $7,032,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,831,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 67,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $4,922,274.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,745,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,682 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,951,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.