Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.18). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Nevro’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.64.

NYSE NVRO traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.93. 197,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $188.14.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 130.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after buying an additional 209,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,539,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,737,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,599,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

