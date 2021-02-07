Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NYSE OI opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.