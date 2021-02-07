Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to announce $29.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the lowest is $27.90 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $113.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $115.71 million, with estimates ranging from $114.73 million to $117.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

FLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

