Zacks: Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.77 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGFS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 639.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $120.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

