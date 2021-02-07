Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $592.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $44,007,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 200,554 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,060,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $8,376,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $83.97.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

