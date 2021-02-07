Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce sales of $423.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.16 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $446.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $408,028. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

