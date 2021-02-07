Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will report sales of $450,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640,000.00 and the lowest is $230,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $4.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $8.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $8.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.19 million, with estimates ranging from $13.31 million to $227.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

KDMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kadmon by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,063 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Kadmon by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kadmon by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 665,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kadmon by 655.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 756,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 656,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDMN opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

