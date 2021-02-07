Zacks: Brokerages Expect LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display reported earnings per share of ($2.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LG Display will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LG Display.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of LG Display stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 869,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in LG Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in LG Display during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.