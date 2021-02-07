Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $480.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $469.40 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $632.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

