Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.65.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,050 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC opened at $434.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 153.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

