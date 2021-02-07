Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post sales of $72.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.70 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $123.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $279.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $292.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $296.03 million, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $334.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVAC. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $170.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 388,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,031 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,208 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

