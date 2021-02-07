Zacks: Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.74 Million

Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post sales of $219.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $200.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

PJT Partners stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,210 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

