Zacks: Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.19. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. SFL’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Shares of SFL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 873,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,842. The company has a market cap of $828.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 4,715.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 198,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

