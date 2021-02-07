Zacks: Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report $477.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.39 million and the highest is $487.77 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJI stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

