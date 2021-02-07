Zacks: Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. StarTek reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

